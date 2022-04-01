Rise of Totalitarianism
4 Dados Edition :
€65.00 €59.00 (shipping costs not included)
Rise of Totalitarianism is an interactive simulation enabling you to explore all such questions. A card-driven strategy game, it reproduces the ideological conflicts and political struggles that led to the establishment of totalitarian dictatorships in Europe throughout the 1920s and 1930s. The game covers the period from 1919-1933 and is designed for three players. Each takes the role of one of the three Ideologies – Social-Democracy, Fascism and Communism – that struggled for power during the timeline of the game.
Rise of Totalitarianism provides a detailed historical context through the ninety game cards, representing historical events that might occur in the game. Players exploit these events and use political actions to achieve supremacy in the political theatre; though they must also face the major crises that upset the European countries of the era. These game cards also provide political points that are used by players to plan secret actions on the map by using action chits. These action chits are revealed simultaneously, and allow players to perform their reactions and activities. These activities include propaganda, or initiating conflicts, laws or reforms, all designed to influence society, public opinion, political orientation, the economy and the stability of governments.
Components:
a 36x18" mounted board
90 game cards (five decks and a bonus card)
90 small cubes (30 each in red, blue and black)
3 wooden disks (each one in red, blue and black)
150 game counters
a Rules Book
a player aid mat
3 player screens
a 6-sided die
Game overview:
Complexity: 6.5 / 10
Game length: 3+ hours
# of players: 3
Time scale: 1-4 year per turn
Solitaire suitability: low
Videos
IMAGES
MISCELLANEOUS
Links:BGG page: click hereConsimWorld discussion page: click hereHome page of the game on TheGameCrafter (out of print): click hereOfficial Errata, FAQs and clarifications: click here
Downloads:Rules Book v1.02 (June 2018, TheGameCrafter edition): click herePlay Book v1.02 (June 2018, TheGameCrafter edition): click hereVassal module v1.01 (July 2017, TheGameCrafter edition): click here
Rules Book v1.03 (October 2021, TheGameCrafter edition + 4 Dados add-ons): click herePlay Book v1.03 (October 2021, TheGameCrafter edition + 4 Dados add-ons): click hereVassal module v1.03 (October 2021, TheGameCrafter edition + 4 Dados add-ons): click hereTabletop Simulator module (October 2021, TheGameCrafter edition + 4 Dados add-ons): click hereScenario files for Tabletop Simulator module:
- 1919-1922 The March on Rome (3 turns)
- 1923-1933 The Golden Age of Weimar (5 turns)
- 1929-1933 Hitler's Rise to Power (3 turns)