Father O'Sheet II

Welcome to the web page of the Holy Sanctimony, an independant Church based in Scourie, in the North of Scotland.

Our Guide and Healer, Father O'Sheet, has created this community 30 years ago, with the Noble goal to promote our faith throughout the world and help everyone know learn about Jesus Christ, Savior of all worlds.

Father O'Sheet was spiritually chosen by God over 100 years ago, when his father, Father O'Sheet the First, came to Scourie, Scotland, on a cold September night with no money and no faith. It was then, in 1903, that our Lord Jesus Christ touched this then-impious Soul with his grace, commanding him to build a Mission here on our corner of the world, and expand.