Food Services
MEAL PICK-UP LOCATIONS FOR CHILDREN
San Diego Unified Food and Nutrition Services will be conducting a drive thru / walk-up distribution of daily prepared meals, free of charge.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) no longer requires children to be present at the school sites for pick-up, but a student ID and/or photo of the child/children will need to be shown during food pick-up.
There will be no congregate feeding; all food is to be taken and consumed offsite. See social distancing guidelines to stay safe. For pre-cooked frozen meals, see our frozen foods information sheet.
Meal distribution times for all locations will be from Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Starting the week of April 20, the district will launch the “7 Meals in 5 Days Plan,” which expands grab-and-go meal distribution to help cover student nutrition needs over weekends. The district will distribute one extra breakfast and one extra lunch on each Thursday and Friday of the week. That allows each child to receive two breakfasts and two lunches on these days.
The first day of weekend lunch distribution will be Thursday, April 23. On Thursday, April 30, the district will add breakfast, along with lunch, to the weekend meal distribution.
Current Serving locations:
Clark Middle - 4388 Thorn St, San Diego, CA 92105
Cherokee Point Elementary - 3735 38th St, San Diego, CA 92105
Sherman Elementary School - 301 22nd St, San Diego, CA 92102
Zamorano Fine Arts Academy - 2655 Casey St, San Diego, CA 92139
Kearny High School - 1954 Komet Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Walker Elementary School - 9225 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA 92126
Farb Middle - 4880 La Cuenta Dr, San Diego, CA 92124
O' Farrell Charter School - 6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114
Porter Elementary North - 445 S 47th St, San Diego, CA 92113
Chollas Mead Elementary, 4525 Market St, San Diego, CA 92102
Perkins K-8, 1770 Main St, San Diego, CA 92113
Ibarra Elementary School, 4877 Orange Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Horton Elementary School, 5050 Guymon St, San Diego CA 92102
Garfield Elementary School - 4487 Oregon St, San Diego, CA 92116
Oak Park Elementary School - 2606 54th St, San Diego, CA 92105
Cesar Chavez Elementary School - 1404 S 40th St, San Diego, CA 92113
Dewey Elementary School, 3251 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92110
Madison High School, 4833 Doliva Dr, San Diego, CA 92117
Foster Elementary School, 6550 51st St, San Diego, CA 92120
Additional non-district serving locations:
Albert Einstein Academy Middle School - 458 26th St, San Diego, CA 92102 (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., M-F)
High Tech Middle School - 2359 Truxtun Rd, San Diego, CA 92106 (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. MONDAYS)