San Diego Unified Food and Nutrition Services will be conducting a drive thru / walk-up distribution of daily prepared meals, free of charge.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) no longer requires children to be present at the school sites for pick-up, but a student ID and/or photo of the child/children will need to be shown during food pick-up.

There will be no congregate feeding; all food is to be taken and consumed offsite. See social distancing guidelines to stay safe. For pre-cooked frozen meals, see our frozen foods information sheet.

Meal distribution times for all locations will be from Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Starting the week of April 20, the district will launch the “7 Meals in 5 Days Plan,” which expands grab-and-go meal distribution to help cover student nutrition needs over weekends. The district will distribute one extra breakfast and one extra lunch on each Thursday and Friday of the week. That allows each child to receive two breakfasts and two lunches on these days.

The first day of weekend lunch distribution will be Thursday, April 23. On Thursday, April 30, the district will add breakfast, along with lunch, to the weekend meal distribution.

Current Serving locations:

Dewey Elementary School, 3251 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92110

Madison High School, 4833 Doliva Dr, San Diego, CA 92117

Foster Elementary School, 6550 51st St, San Diego, CA 92120

Additional non-district serving locations: