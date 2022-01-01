Contentgenie review
What is ContentGenie? Who can use ContentGenie? What are it's best features?
What is ContentGenie?
ContentGenie is the world’s fastest content creation and social media management tool that creates, plans and publishes contents across multiple social media platforms and websites, using “Siri Style” technology.
Using the same AI technology implemented by Siri - Apple’s AI Assistant, ContentGenie creates 100% original content, and publishes this content to your preferred social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest) and websites…all in less than 1 minute!
WHO CAN USE IT?
ContentGenie works for the following:
Web designers
Video creators
Social media managers
Bloggers
Ad creators
Content Creators
Agencies
Business owners
Freelancers
And absolutely ANYONE who wants to make tons of money online selling a high in-demand service.
FEATURES OF CONTENTGENIE
Siri Style Content Writing: Unlike other content creation apps that use scale and outdated content spinners, ContentGenie has been built and trained to create high quality content. You can create original, traffic pulling contents for social media and websites in less than 60 seconds…using just a keyword.
Video Discovery: Discover the most trending YouTube videos using keywords or entering the video URL, and convert the YouTube video content to a social media or blog post.
Article Discovery: Discover the most trending article using keyword or entering the article URL, and convert the article content to a social media or blog post.
E-book Converter: ContentGenie converts the content of any E-book or PDF File to social media posts or blog posts.
Speech to Text AI: Create Live speech, and transcribe it to text content for social media and blog posts, using ContentGenie's proprietary Speech Recognition AI. Translate your content in 30+ Languages.
Quote Discovery: Keep your social media pages active by posting trending quotes.
Blog Post Editor: ContentGenie will customize your content for blog and Medium posting using the custom blog post editor. Add images, videos, text and background color, featured image etc.
Social Media Post Editor: Customize your content for social media posting using the custom social media post editor. Add emojis, adjust text etc.
Social Media publisher: ContentGenie can publish content to all your social media profiles, including Facebook (Pages and Groups), Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Pinterest.
Blog & Medium Publisher: Publish content to all your WordPress blogs and Medium.
Content Planner: ContentGenie can plan and schedule posting for all social media and blog content for the next 3 years. View planner calendar by day, month, and year to organize your content goals with more efficiency.
Unlike any other software out there, ContentGenie comes with an in built Job Finder Solution, that lets you find the most recent and best paying gigs instantly. Using this tool, you never have to worry about finding clients and jobs!
ContentGenie pros and cons
The pros of ContentGenie are obviously endless, but here I’ll just mention a few of them:
New-Age Technology.
Siri Style Content Creation
24/7 Customer Support And Assistance
Cloud-Based Software
Robust Training And Tutorials
Team Feature
100% Cloud-Based
Auto-Updating System
At the moment, I am yet to find a downside with ContentGenie software. Everything about this content creation and social media management tool is simply awesome.
Final Conclusion About ContentGenie
Content creation and social media publishing can be a pain, but ContentGenie lifts all the stress from you.
If you need to create traffic pulling content for businesses, be it as an agency or for personal use, then you need to hurry now and get this software.
With ContentGenie, you can create persuasive and highly converting content in just a couple of minutes - WITHOUT any writing skills or experience.
It is 100% beginner-friendly. You can start generating 100% original and highly engaging content within seconds. Age, skill, and experience is no bar.
Therefore, on this note, I’ll say; ContentGenie is a great solution and I highly recommend it.
Without any doubt, I give it a five-star review, anything outside that will be “BIAS!”
Get Access To The Software
Go ahead and secure your access to ContentGenie software. Your investment is SAFE & WISE, cheers!