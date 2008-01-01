BITING COMEDY FILLS MAMET'S "BOSTON MARRIAGE"

Claire (Carley Preston) and Anna (T Loving) can't fill their empty mansion with love.

Think of Neil Simon's quippy dialogue with a razor’s edge and you’ve got David Mamet's lesser known but equally fierce “Boston Marriage,” given a deliciously crisp reading by Something Something Theatre, directed by Avis Judd. T Loving and Carley Preston are the women with titanium jaws, biting down hard on each other – but with a proper decorum that is at times over-the-moon hilarious because both women are so angry yet so determined to prove their impeccable manners have mettle. A comedy of manners, Victorian style. Also awesome is Jill Baker, no stranger to high-falutin' surroundings after appearing at the Rogue Theatre a few times. She plays the hapless Maid who works for Anna (Loving), a merciless matron who loves to flaunt her power over the hired help. At the turn of the 20th century, Anna and Claire (Preston) once were lovers in Boston, a time when the city valued its British heritage and devotion to the London way of doing things. Anna is determined to convince everyone of her worthiness by never missing an opportunity to demonstrate her knowledge of just about everything, even when she has no idea what she is talking about. Claire is the cool one, always in control, always a step ahead of Anna, but still in love with her on some level. Claire would never embarrass Anna. She lets Anna do that to herself. According to Wikipedia, Mamet wrote “Boston Marriage” in 1999 to answer the critics complaining he was a one-note playwright who could only write about men. Not that there is anything wrong with that. The play never became a hit. It had a seven-week off-Broadway run, followed by several regional productions. Something Something Theatre selected “Boston Marriage” for its Women Who Dare season, setting it right up there with “The Taming of the Shrew.” In the program notes, Judd refers to today's “coarsening of public discourse and the flippant dismissal of women's voices.” SST's founding artistic director Joan O'Dwyer sees in the play a defining of helplessness and the fear that women of 100 years ago felt when all of society's customs gave men the advantage. As the plot develops, both Anna and Claire feel hemmed in. They live in fear of being discovered as lesbians. Anna has no money. She must have a man who will provide for her. We see that no matter how proper these women appear in public, they are pretty helpless. But “Boston Marriage” isn't necessarily about that. For those with no interest in feminist politics, “Boston Marriage” is still worth watching just to appreciate Mamet's ear for period conversation and his gift for writing dialogue equally rhythmic and mercurial. “Boston Marriage” runs through Dec. 18, with performances at 7:30 p.m Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Tickets are $22, with discounts available. For details and reservations, 468-6111, or visit somethingsomethingtheatre.com













"A CHRISTMAS CAROL" WITH EXTRA HELPINGS OF HEART

James Gooden is E benezer Scrooge.

Everybody knows the story of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol.” It is a natural part of our British American heritage . Starting with Scrooge living in bitterness isolated as an oyster, followed by the three ghosts of Christmas past, present and future who put a human face on the holiday, and then the beloved transformation of Scrooge himself – right before our eyes. We love the story as much as we love hearing “Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house....” Way out on Tanque Verde Road at the APCOT theater, a co-production of “A Christmas Carol” by Roadrunner Theatre Company and Standing O Entertainment calls on the audience to bring their own love and imagination of this spoken carol to a bare bones production adapted and directed by Nick Seivert that glows with the Christmas spirit. Without benefit of much in the way of lighting and stage sets, an eager cast led by veteran thespian James Gooden as Ebenezer Scrooge makes every familiar scene believable enough through the sheer force of its own will. There is just enough of a clue in the stage sets of each scene on this familiar journey – flying over snow-capped rooftops, visiting young Scrooge when he gets dumped by his sweet girlfriend, the haunted graveyard and that triumphant transformation at the end – that your heart will still go out to Tiny Tim when he declares “God bless us, every one.” Gooden has performed this role many times with other Tucson companies. He knows the character of Scrooge inside and out, all the frustrations, all the fears of being poor, and most importantly, all the regret of having let so much of his life slip by as he forged in his own heart every heavy link of that iron chain just like the one Jacob Marley was dragging around. Adding to the production's pleasure are a number of songs that occur naturally enough in the proceedings, with lyrics that carry the story along. This adaptation was first performed at Tucson's Great American Playhouse in 2013. The cast includes several performers who were in that production. Mike Conrad is excellent as the patiently positive Bob Cratchit, his pure holiday spirit balancing Scrooge's negativity. Michael Claridge brought enormous energy as both Fezziwig and the exuberant Ghost of Christmas Present, filling the APCOT stage with his own presence. Matthew Pieri, Jody Darling and the other cast members (several of them children) were true to their roles and so likeable it was easy to feel the generosity of their characters. Musical accompaniment is provided by pianist Lindsey McHugh, the show's music director, who also leads the audience in singing Christmas songs before each performance. “A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 24, with performances at 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, plus a special 3 p.m. show on Christmas Eve, at the APCOT theater, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Tickets are $20 adults, $17.50 seniors 65-plus, $12.50 children age 2 to 11. For details and reservations, 520-207-2491, or visit roadrunnertheatrecompany.org









