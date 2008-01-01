How to install Linux Mint 19 alongside Windows



This website is being sponsored by Google Ads.



Are you using an ad blocker? Then you're also blocking my earnings from advertisements....



If you wish to support my website, you can configure your ad blocker to make an exception for this website. Or you can make a donation (and get free goodies).



Thanks in advance....



(continuation of step c)

Then choose the option alongside Windows (sometimes called: Install Linux Mint alongside Windows Boot Manager ), so that your Windows will be safe (click on the picture to enlarge it):



Note: When you don't have much experience with Linux yet, then do not select the LVM option! Because that drastic option is only meant for advanced Linux users. This option can cause a lot of trouble for people with little Linux experience....



The Encrypt option is also potentially risky; only use it when it has a clear security advantage. For example on a computer that sometimes leaves your house and which contains sensitive information (like a laptop that you take with you to your work).



But don't apply the Encrypt option on a computer that's always in your house, like a desktop computer which is only in use by you and your family.



The disadvantage of encryption is, that your important data will be forever unreachable when you, for example, forget your password. Encryption is a very powerful tool; like all powerful tools, it should be handled with care.



Click Continue .



Potential problem: no option to preserve Windows 6. Doesn't the installer offer you the option to preserve Windows and install Linux Mint alongside Windows? Then cancel the installation and have a look at



Disk partitioning 7. One of the last questions will be a disk partitioning proposal. The installer will namely propose to free some space on the hard disk. Thus leaving somewhat less space for Windows, and allowing Mint to be put on the cleared space.



Don't worry: the installer respects the disk space that's already used by Windows files, and only proposes to divide the remaining unused space on the hard drive.



This proposal looks approximately like this (click on the picture to enlarge it):



The mouse pointer is at the divider: move the divider at will. Your new Mint is on the right side.



In principle, you could simply agree with this proposal of the installer. However, on small hard drives the installer tends to underestimate the disk space (the surplus empty "breathing space") needed by either Windows or Mint. So you may want to increase the disk space for either Windows or Mint, by moving the slider with your mouse.



Click Install now .



Note: Give Mint preferably no less than 20 GB. Mint is the block on the right.



In other words: the installer assumes automatically (by default) that you don't want to wipe Windows and that you want a dual boot computer. Mint is user friendly!



Note: Can't you finish the installation because it stalls halfway? Then maybe



Now the installation of Mint takes place, and in the end you'll have a dual boot computer.



Is there no boot menu and does Windows 10 start rightaway? 8. On modern computers who were sold with a pre-installed Windows 8 or 10, sometimes you don't get to see a boot menu after a seemingly succesful installation of Linux Mint. Instead of that, Windows boots rightaway, just as if no Linux Mint has been installed at all.



Usually you can fix that by another change of the configuration of the UEFI (BIOS). In the "boot options" of the UEFI, find the item "OS boot manager". Select it, press Enter and place Windows Boot Manager at the bottom (for HP laptops you can do that by means of the F5 key).



See the screenshot below, of the relevant part of the UEFI settings of an HP laptop (click on the image to enlarge it):





Note: in the UEFI settings of an Acer laptop, I've seen a weird problem: after installation of Linux Mint, there were two instances of Windows Boot Manager in the boot priority. It turned out that the second one was actually the Linux Mint bootloader.... So all I had to do was to put that one on top of the list.



Windows has to adjust itself 9. The first time you start Windows in the dual boot configuration, Windows will discover that its disk space has shrunk. Windows has to adjust itself to that.



During the first Windows boot you might therefore see a blue screen with white letters, informing you that Windows is checking the hard disk and "repairing" it with the application CHKDSK. Simply let it do its job.



Afterwards Windows will want to reboot. Go along with it. Then Windows will be used to its new disk space and will function normally.



Done! What's next? 10. That's it! You're done. Now you can reboot into Mint and start polishing your new operating system. Mint comes in several desktop editions, so I've made three different pages:



10 things to do after installing Mint with the Cinnamon desktop



10 things to do after installing Mint with the MATE desktop



10 things to do after installing Mint with the Xfce desktop





To the content of this website applies a Creative Commons license.



Back to the home page



Disclaimer



Then choose the option(sometimes called:), so that your Windows will be safe (click on the picture to enlarge it):Click6. Doesn't the installer offer you the option to preserve Windows and install Linux Mint alongside Windows? Then cancel the installation and have a look at this potential solution (written for Ubuntu, but applicable in Mint as well).7. One of the last questions will be a disk partitioning proposal. The installer will namely propose to free some space on the hard disk. Thus leaving somewhat less space for Windows, and allowing Mint to be put on the cleared space.Don't worry: the installer respects the disk space that's already used by Windows files, and only proposes to divide the remaining unused space on the hard drive.This proposal looks approximately like this (click on the picture to enlarge it):The mouse pointer is at the divider: move the divider at will. Your new Mint is on the right side.In principle, you could simply agree with this proposal of the installer. However, on small hard drives the installer tends to underestimate the disk space (the surplus empty "breathing space") needed by either Windows or Mint. So you may want to increase the disk space for either Windows or Mint, by moving the slider with your mouse.ClickGive Mint preferably no less than 20 GB. Mint is the block on the right.In other words: the installer assumes automatically (by default) that you don't want to wipe Windows and that you want a dual boot computer. Mint is user friendly!: Can't you finish the installation because it stalls halfway? Then maybe removing the slideshow can solve it (item 4, left column).Now the installation of Mint takes place, and in the end you'll have a dual boot computer.8. On modern computers who were sold with a pre-installed Windows 8 or 10, sometimes you don't get to see a boot menu after a seemingly succesful installation of Linux Mint. Instead of that, Windows boots rightaway, just as if no Linux Mint has been installed at all.Usually you can fix that by another change of the configuration of the UEFI (BIOS). In the "boot options" of the UEFI, find the item "OS boot manager". Select it, press Enter and place Windows Boot Manager at the bottom (for HP laptops you can do that by means of the F5 key).See the screenshot below, of the relevant part of the UEFI settings of an HP laptop (click on the image to enlarge it):in the UEFI settings of an Acer laptop, I've seen a weird problem: after installation of Linux Mint, there wereinstances of Windows Boot Manager in the boot priority. It turned out that the second one was actually the Linux Mint bootloader.... So all I had to do was to put that one on top of the list.9. The first time you start Windows in the dual boot configuration, Windows will discover that its disk space has shrunk. Windows has to adjust itself to that.During the first Windows boot you might therefore see a blue screen with white letters, informing you that Windows is checking the hard disk and "repairing" it with the application CHKDSK. Simply let it do its job.Afterwards Windows will want to reboot. Go along with it. Then Windows will be used to its new disk space and will function normally.10. That's it! You're done. Now you can reboot into Mint and start polishing your new operating system. Mint comes in several desktop editions, so I've made three different pages: