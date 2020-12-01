At Home Learning
Elementary School students may continue their learning through either recommended public TV broadcasting programs or using the curated resources in this website
Middle and High School students will continue their learning through PowerSchool Learning or Google Classroom in the event of a school closure. Both system can be accessed via Clever. Select Secondary School Students to learn more.
Students will use their district assigned email address to access at-home learning resources. Please note that PK -12 students DO NOT need to create a personal email account in order to use district at-home learning resources.
If you have technical difficulties and need to submit a ticket requesting IT help, please use the following link:
or call (972) 925-5630
